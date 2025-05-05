Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rite Aid returns to bankruptcy protection as it seeks to sell most assets

Rite Aid is again seeking bankruptcy protection as the struggling drugstore chain says it will try to sell substantially all of its assets
By TOM MURPHY – Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago

Rite Aid is again seeking bankruptcy protection as the struggling drugstore chain says it will try to sell substantially all of its assets.

The company said Monday that its stores will remain open as it returns to Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The company said it will work to ensure that customer prescriptions are transferred to other pharmacies as it goes through the sale process. The drugstore chain has lined up from some of its lenders $1.94 billion in new financing which help fund it through the sale and bankruptcy proceedings.

The company initially filed for bankruptcy protection in October 2023, with plans to sell parts of its business and restructure. The company ran more than 2,300 stores in 17 states before the filing.

Rite Aid said then that its initial voluntary Chapter 11 filing would allow it to slash debt and resolve litigation. The company sold its relatively small pharmacy benefits management business, Elixir Solutions, for around $576 million.

Rite Aid emerged from Chapter 11 nearly a year later as a private company. The drugstore chain said in a statement that it came out of the process stronger, “with a rightsized store footprint, more efficient operating model, significantly less debt and additional financial resources.”

Rite Aid’s creditors took ownership of the chain, which shrank to 1,245 stores in 15 states, according to its website.

A spokeswoman said in March that the company was “laser focused” on its retail pharmacies, including restocking its stores.

But in early May, empty white shelves dotted a store that sits a few miles from Rite Aid’s corporate headquarters in Philadelphia. The only rolls of wrapping paper in the store were some Christmas-themed offerings that leaned next to empty shelf space beneath a sign advertising “Great Value!”

The location also had a limited selection of profitable beauty products and drugstore staples such as Qtips and cotton balls.

Retail analyst Neil Saunders said such a look encourages shoppers not to return.

“They’re actively pushing customers away,” said Saunders, managing director of the consulting and data analysis firm GlobalData.

Rite Aid was attempting to turn around its business in a tough environment for drugstores. Major chains and independent pharmacies have been closing stores and struggling with several challenges.

Prescription profitability has grown tight. The chains also are dealing with increased theft, court settlements over opioid prescriptions and shoppers who are drifting more to online shopping and discount retailers.

Walgreens, which has more than six times as many stores as Rite Aid, agreed in March to be acquired by the private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Philadelphia-based Rite Aid was founded in 1962 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, as Thrif D Discount Center. The company had struggled with debt, posted annual losses for several years and was cutting costs and closing stores well before its initial bankruptcy filing.

Rite Aid also explored sale offers.

Walgreens attempted to buy it for about $9.4 billion a decade ago, when Rite Aid ran more than 4,600 stores. But the larger drugstore chain eventually scaled back its ambition and bought less than half that total to get the deal past antitrust regulators.

In 2018, Rite Aid called off a separate merger with the grocer Albertsons.

___

Jonathan Poet contributed to this report from Philadelphia.

____

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More Stories

The Latest

Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Met Gala kicks off with Teyana Taylor, Emma Chamberlain and Lewis Hamilton. Here's how to watch

10m ago

Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts

13m ago

Ahead of the conclave, Vatican staff vow secrecy under threat of excommunication

15m ago

Featured

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.

Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah

Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.

1h ago

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.