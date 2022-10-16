Rising scores on 2-pointer, No. 20 Utah tops No. 7 USC 43-42

Southern Cal's Mario Williams had four catches for 145 yards and Jordan Addison had seven receptions for 106 yards before an ankle injury took him out of the game.

Against an all-out blitz, Williams connected with Michael Jackson III, who stepped through a tackle for a 20-yard touchdown with 6:15 to play for a 42-35 lead. It was Jackson’s first catch of the season.

Utah has won 23 of its last 24 home games, including a streak of 12 in a row.

Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner at Pittsburgh as the nation’s top receiver, had seven catches for 106 yards but hurt his ankle on a reverse in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Southern California: The Trojans were prolific on offense, but the defense couldn’t stop Rising, especially when it counted. Key penalties often stymied the Trojans when they had opportunities to take a commanding lead.

Utah: Rising willed the Utes to the win but the defense was gashed by the Trojans. Utah defenders often took poor angles against USC’s speed. Utah turned almost exclusively to the passing game as the running game was stuffed, except for Rising’s power runs.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Utah should rise but the Trojans shouldn’t fall far after the two teams went toe-to-toe for 60 minutes.

UP NEXT

Southern California: At Arizona on Oct. 29.

Utah: At Washington State on Oct. 27.

