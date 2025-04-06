Breaking: Strong storms to move slowly through Georgia, risking flash flooding, brief tornadoes
Rising rivers threaten US South and Midwest after barrage of rain and tornadoes

A storm system sweeping over large areas of the U.S. South and Midwest has resulted in at least 16 weather-related deaths, with overnight tornado and flash flood warnings setting up more severe weather that forecasters say could cause rising waterways for days to come
By BRUCE SCHREINER and OBED LAMY – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Waterlogged communities from Texas to Ohio woke up Sunday to rising rivers and more flooding, threatening large areas of the U.S. South and Midwest already badly damaged in recent days by severe storms that killed at least 16 people.

Forecasters warned that flooding could persist for days, as torrential rains lingered over many states, including Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama. Tornadoes are possible in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, forecasters said.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Saturday that the Ohio River rose 5 feet (about 1.5 meters) in 24 hours and would continue to swell for days.

“We expect this to be one of the top 10 flooding events in Louisville history,” he said.

The 16 reported deaths since the start of the storms on Wednesday included 10 in Tennessee. A 9-year-old boy in Kentucky was caught up in floodwaters while walking to catch his school bus. A 5-year-old boy in Arkansas died after a tree fell on his family’s home and trapped him, police said. A 16-year-old volunteer in Missouri firefighter died in a crash while seeking to rescue people caught in the storm.

The National Weather Service said on Sunday dozens of locations in multiple states were expected to reach a "major flood stage," with extensive flooding of structures, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure possible.

There were 521 domestic and international flights cancelled within the U.S. and more than 6,400 delayed on Saturday, according to FlightAware.com, which reported 74 cancellations and 478 delays of U.S. flights early Sunday.

The storms come after the Trump administration has cut jobs at NWS forecast offices, leaving half of them with vacancy rates of about 20%, or double the level of a decade ago.

Flash flood threat looms over many states

Officials warned of flash flooding and tornadoes Saturday across Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky. All of eastern Kentucky was under a flood watch through Sunday morning.

In north-central Kentucky, emergency officials ordered a mandatory evacuation for Falmouth and Butler, towns near the bend of the rising Licking River. Thirty years ago, the river reached a record 50 feet (15 meters), resulting in five deaths and 1,000 homes destroyed.

Why so much nasty weather?

The NWS said 5.06 inches (nearly 13 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday in Jonesboro, Arkansas — making it the wettest day ever recorded in April in the city, dating back to 1893.

As of early Sunday, Memphis had received 14 inches (35 centimeters) of rain since Wednesday, the NWS said. West Memphis, Arkansas, received 10 inches (25 centimeters).

Forecasters attributed the violent weather to warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, strong winds and abundant moisture streaming from the Gulf.

In Dyersburg, Tennessee, dozens of people arrived Saturday at a storm shelter near a public school in the rain, clutching blankets, pillows and other necessities.

Among them was George Manns, 77, who said he was in his apartment when he heard a tornado warning and decided to head to the shelter. Just days earlier the city was hit by a tornado that caused millions of dollars in damage.

“I grabbed all my stuff and came here,” said Mann, who brought a folding chair, two bags of toiletries, laptops, iPads and medications: “I don’t leave them in my apartment in case my apartment is destroyed. I have to make sure I have them with me.”

Schreiner reported from Shelbyville, Kentucky. Associated Press writers Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas; Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee, Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, and Sophia Tareen in Chicago, contributed to this report.

An Owen County Search and Rescue vessel passes by the flooded community of Monterey, Ky., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

An Owen County Search and Rescue vessel passes by the flooded community of Monterey, Ky., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

A car is stuck in floodwaters near the corner of Cowden Street and Tanglewood Avenue as heavy rain falls, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

The rising waters of the Licking River touch the basketball hoop at Max Goldberg Park, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Falmouth, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Vehicles go around a downed tree on Cooper Street as heavy rain falls, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

An aerial view of debris floating down the Kentucky River as vehicles drive over a bridge Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Floodwaters inundate homes and vehicles in Shannon Hills, Ark., Saturday, April 5, 2025 as a second day of storms brought widespread flooding to the region. (Colin Murphey/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Carole smith walks through her flooded home on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Pendleton County personnel use a boat to cross Max Goldberg Park after cutting power from a utility pole as the rising Licking River overflows its banks, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Falmouth, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Floodwaters enter a garage in a home on the banks of the Ohio River on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

A resident is brought to dry land by boat after being rescued from flood waters by emergency responders from the Benton, Conway and Shannon Hills fire departments and the Pulaski County Emergency Management team in Shannon Hills, Ark., Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a second day of storms brought widespread flooding to the region. (Colin Murphey/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

A flooded home is seen from the banks of the Ohio River on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

The flooded first floor of Wes Anderson's home is seen as the rising Kentucky River flows outside on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Fog rolls in over a flooded road near the banks of the Kentucky River on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Kris Searcy and her dog, Nash, walk through flood waters on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

