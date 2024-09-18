Nation & World News

Rising rivers threaten southern Poland as flooding recedes elsewhere in Central Europe

Soldiers and residents in southwestern Poland are laying sandbags near swollen rivers around the city of Wroclaw to protect homes and businesses after days of flooding across Central Europe
This handout photo provided by the Polish fire department, shows firefighters pump water and mud from city streets and help clean the city of Głogow that was hit by a high flood wave, in Głogow, southwestern Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (KG PSP via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This handout photo provided by the Polish fire department, shows firefighters pump water and mud from city streets and help clean the city of Głogow that was hit by a high flood wave, in Głogow, southwestern Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (KG PSP via AP)
Updated 22 minutes ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Soldiers and volunteers in southwestern Poland laid sandbags Wednesday near swollen rivers around the city of Wroclaw to protect homes and businesses after days of flooding across Central Europe.

Poland joins Austria, the Czech Republic and Romania in being hard hit by floods following record rains in the region starting last Thursday. Authorities have reported 23 deaths, with seven each in Poland and Romania, five in Austria and four in the Czech Republic.

The floods in Central Europe combined with deadly wildfires in Portugal are joint proof of a "climate breakdown" that will become the norm unless drastic action is taken, the European Union's head office said Wednesday.

The fourth death in the Czech Republic was reported Wednesday, when police said they found the body of a 70-year-old woman who was swept away by waters on Sunday in the town of Kobyla nad Vidnavkou near the town of Jesenik, located in the badly hit northeast.

The weather has improved, with warm and sunny conditions in the Czech Republic, Poland and elsewhere. Water levels were falling in some places, allowing authorities and residents to clean up debris.

Firefighters in Poland were pumping water out of flooded streets and basements. And in Romania, about 1,000 firefighters were working across the country to clean up severely affected areas, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

But some areas are still under threat, particularly in southwestern Poland.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk held crisis meetings in Wroclaw with local officials and rescue services, urging protective measures and saying his government will help those affected. Floodwaters were expected to crest late Wednesday, and high water levels were expected to continue for many hours, even days.

Soldiers and residents in Marcinkowice, near Wroclaw, laid sandbags near a bridge over the Olawa River, whose waters flow into the Oder, the major river that rises in the Oder Mountains in the Czech Republic and runs north through Poland to Germany.

The community leader of the town of Olawa, Artur Piotrowski, described the situation as difficult. He told the Polish state news agency PAP that two villages in a low-lying area have been flooded since Monday and residents have refused to evacuate.

Thousands of Polish soldiers were in action. Some evacuated people and animals — including dogs and horses — from flood-affected areas and distributed food and drinking water. The army also posted on X on Wednesday that it set up a field hospital in the town of Nysa after patients in a hospital there had to be evacuated earlier this week.

Soldiers also were building a temporary bridge in the town of Glucholazy to replace one that was washed away by the flooding.

Residents in another flood-damaged town, Stronie Slaskie, have appealed to Tusk to send someone to direct the cleaning and recovery action, saying it was chaotic and inefficient.

Experts have been preparing for flood threats due to the cresting Oder River in Opole, a city of some 130,000 residents, which seems to have avoided any major flooding, and in Wroclaw, home to about 640,000 residents, which suffered disastrous flooding in 1997.

This handout photo provided by the Polish fire department, shows firefighters pump water and mud from city streets and help clean the city of Głogow that was hit by a high flood wave, in Głogow, southwestern Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (KG PSP via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of flooded sports club in Plav, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stanislav Hodina)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Geese stand on an outdoor table in a flooded neighbourhood in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of flooded streets in Plav, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stanislav Hodina)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A caffe is seen damaged after the high flood waves passed through the town, in Nysa, southwestern Poland, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Krzysztof Zatycki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a flooded area and the swollen Danube River in Kisoroszi, Hungary, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Gergely Janossy/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a flooded area and the swollen Danube River in Kisoroszi, Hungary, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Gergely Janossy/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a flooded area and the swollen Danube River in Kisoroszi, Hungary, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Gergely Janossy/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a flooded area and the swollen Danube River in Kisoroszi, Hungary, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Gergely Janossy/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cities in Central Europe reinforce riverbanks ahead of more flooding
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

4 people found dead in eastern Romania as rainstorms leave hundreds stranded
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

EU warns deadly flooding and wildfires show climate breakdown is fast becoming the norm
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wildfires in Portugal blamed for at least six deaths as Europe sends aircraft to help
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Longshoremen at key US ports threatening to strike over automation and pay7m ago
Suspension of security clearance for Iran envoy did not follow protocol, watchdog says9m ago
Ukrainian drones strike a major military depot in a Russian town northwest of Moscow9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

See where Hartsfield-Jackson ranks in latest JD Power satisfaction survey
OPINION
MURPHY: Georgia’s abortion law left these women in shambles
AG’s office drops money-laundering charges in Atlanta police training center case