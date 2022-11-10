ajc logo
X

Rishi Sunak seeks thawed relations at UK-Ireland summit

National & World News
By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
3 hours ago
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is aiming to repair frayed relations with Britain’s European Union neighbors and with skeptical leaders in Scotland and Wales

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is aiming to repair frayed relations with Britain's European Union neighbors — and with highly skeptical leaders in Scotland and Wales — when he attends a summit of leaders from across the U.K. and Ireland on Thursday.

It’s the first time since 2007 that a U.K. leader has gone to the British Irish Council, which brings together government representatives from the U.K., Ireland and semi-autonomous administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Self-governing British dependencies the Channel Islands and Isle of Man are also represented at the council, which was set up after Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace agreement.

Sunak’s office said he would urge political leaders to “be pragmatic” and “work together in our shared interests.”

“Let’s deliver for all our people across these great islands – and build a future defined not by division, but by unity and hope,” he said.

It’s a marked change of tone – if not yet of substance – from Britain’s Conservative government.

Sunak, who took office last month, wants to improve relations with Ireland and the rest of the EU, soured by Britain's acrimonious departure from the now 27-nation bloc in 2020. The U.K. prime minister for much of that time was Boris Johnson, a Brexit-booster who often seemed to delight in riling EU officials.

Sunak is also a long-time supporter of Brexit, but has struck a more emollient tone. Britain and the EU have recently restarted talks on resolving a long-simmering dispute over post-Brexit trade rules that has soured U.K.-EU relations and spurred a political crisis in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland has been without a fully functioning government since February because of a dispute over post-Brexit customs checks on goods shipped to the region from other parts of the U.K.

The checks are designed to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and neighboring Ireland, an EU member. But they have angered British Unionist politicians, who are refusing to form a power-sharing government with Irish nationalists, because they see the checks as undermining Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

That has left Northern Ireland facing an unwanted new election — though the U.K. government on Wednesday postponed calling one for several weeks in the hope a political solution can be found.

In the absence of a government, civil servants will represent Northern Ireland at the council's meeting.

Sunak said he was determined “to see power sharing restored as soon as possible,” but it’s unclear where a breakthrough could come from. Despite the improved tone in talks, Britain and the EU have failed to bridge their differences over the border checks.

At the summit in northwest England, Sunak will meet with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and the leaders of Scotland and Wales, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford. That stands in contrast to Sunak's predecessor, Liz Truss, who snubbed Drakeford and Sturgeon, failing even to phone them during her tumultuous 50 days in office.

Both Sturgeon, who is from the pro-independence Scottish National Party, and Labour Party politician Drakeford oppose many of the economic decisions made by the Conservative government in London. More friction is likely after Sunak's government unveils a package of tax increases and spending cuts on Nov. 17 as it tries to shore up a crumbling economy.

Britain's economy, already under pressure from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the pandemic and the fallout from Brexit, took a nosedive when Truss announced a huge package of unfunded tax cuts on Sept. 23. The move alarmed financial markets, sent the pound to a record low against the dollar and forced the Bank of England to step in to stop the crisis spreading.

Truss resigned less than a month later, leaving successor Sunak to find billions in savings to shore up the nation's finances.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of U.K. politics and Rishi Sunak at https://apnews.com/hub/rishi-sunak

Editors' Picks

Credit: Akili-Casundria Ramsess/AP

The Jolt: Walker starts sprint to runoff with GOP reinforcements 4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding
4h ago

UPDATE: Teen killed, man arrested in Gwinnett hotel parking lot shooting
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
12h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Arthouse theater Tara Cinema closing after more than 50 years on Cheshire Bridge
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
9m ago
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space
13m ago
Egypt: COP27 Focus should be climate, not jailed activist
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
20h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top