Rio's Carnival kicks off as mayor gives key to the city to King Momo

Rio de Janeiro’s mayor handed over the key to the city to its Carnival monarch
Carnival King Momo, Kaio Mackenzie, right, and Queen Thuane de Oliveira, present the keys of the city at a ceremony that officially kicks off Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Carnival King Momo, Kaio Mackenzie, right, and Queen Thuane de Oliveira, present the keys of the city at a ceremony that officially kicks off Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
By MAURICIO SAVARESE – Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro's mayor handed over the key to the city to its Carnival monarch on Friday, opening King Momo's five-day reign over the festivities.

“Don’t call me. Call King Momo until Ash Wednesday comes,” Mayor Eduardo Paes, wearing shorts and a Panama hat, told Carnival revelers as drummers and veteran members of local samba schools celebrated and sang traditional songs. “You should come for this guy. He's going to be in charge of the whole thing.”

Momo's tenure is symbolic of society being turned upside down during Carnival. His role is inspired by Greek mythology. Momus is the personification of satire, mockery and irreverence.

This year’s Momo is 28-year-old Kaio Mackenzie, from the working-class Mangueira community. Rio’s Carnival queen and princesses joined him, dancing to samba music as they held the city key aloft and confetti poured down upon them.

Some street parties have already been sweeping through Rio’s streets in the lead-up to Carnival, but the five-day celebrations will see almost city-authorized 500 bashes in the city. There are dozens more informal parties roving about.

On Friday afternoon, one of Rio's most traditional street parties, Carmelitas, took hold in the hilltop Santa Teresa neighborhood. It was founded in 1990 and many of its revelers come out dressed as nuns and priests of the region's Carmelites Convent.

Some in the street party paid tributes to Pope Francis, who is hospitalized in Rome. Earlier, the Vatican said the pontiff had a bronchial spasm and his prognosis remains guarded.

The city's 12 top-flight samba schools will present their Carnival parades at the city's Sambadrome between Sunday and Tuesday.

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

A couple performs at the ceremony to offically kick off Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Carnival King Momo, Kaio Mackenzie, front right, and Queen Thuane de Oliveira, hold the keys of the city at a ceremony that officially kicks off Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

A dancer performs during the ceremony that officially kicks off Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Carnival King Momo, Kaio Mackenzie, right, with Queen Thuane de Oliveira, hold up the keys of the city from Mayor Eduardo Paes, center, at a ceremony officially kicking off Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Carnival King Momo, Kaio Mackenzie, right, and Queen Thuane de Oliveira hold the keys of the city at a ceremony officially kicking off Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

