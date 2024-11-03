Rio Takeda wins Toto Japan Classic after 6 sudden-death playoff holes for her first LPGA Tour win

They were also even after the first five playoff holes in the sudden-death format, each with a birdie on the first playoff hole and pars on the next four holes. All of the playoff holes were par-5s — the 18th hole and the 13th.

Alex shot a 6-under 66 in the final round and Takeda shot 67.

Haeran Ryu of South Korea was one shot behind after regulation with a 66. She finished at 14-under 202.

Hana Wakimoto of Japan, the leader after the first two rounds, slipped to a 1-over 73 and finished three strokes behind the leaders. She was also seeking her first LPGA Tour win.

The Japan tournament concludes a four-event Asian swing for the LPGA Tour that included events in China, South Korea and Malaysia.

