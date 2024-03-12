Rio police release 17 hostages from a gunman on a bus, at least 2 wounded

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police said Tuesday they released 17 hostages from a gunman that took over a crowded bus for three hours in Rio de Janeiro and wounded at least two people.

Rio police spokesman Col. Marcos Andrade told journalists all hostages aboard a bus parked at one of the city's main terminals had been freed after negotiations with the gunman, who allegedly wanted to leave Rio after receiving threats from a gang.

Andrade said the gunman claimed to have shot one of hostage he mistakenly believed was a policeman. Bruno Lima de Costa Soares, 34, is in serious condition, police said.