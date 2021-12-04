ajc logo
X

Rio de Janeiro cancels NYE party due to omicron fears

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Rio de Janeiro has canceled its New Year’s Eve party due to renewed COVID-19 fears

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro on Saturday canceled its New Year’s Eve party due to renewed COVID-19 fears.

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes announced the decision on social media.

Paes had previously promised the biggest New Year’s Eve party ever, with multiple firework displays and artists performing on a dozen stages across the city. He said there is no decision about Carnival taking place in March.

The yearly celebration on Copacabana beach has in the past gathered more than one million locals and tourists.

Other Brazilian cities, including Sao Paulo and Salvador, have also canceled New Year’s Eve celebrations due to fears of the omicron variant,. So far, the Ministry of Health has confirmed five omicron cases in Brazil.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Anti-lockdown protesters march through Dutch city of Utrecht
30m ago
Biden, Putin to talk next week as tensions grow over Ukraine
38m ago
Steelers LB T.J. Watt off COVID-19 list, eligible vs. Ravens
40m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top