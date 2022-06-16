ajc logo
Riley homers twice, Braves win 14th straight, 8-2 over Nats

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By HARVEY VALENTINE, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Austin Riley homered twice and the Atlanta Braves won their 14th straight game, beating the Washington Nationals 8-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Riley homered twice, rookie Spencer Strider allowed one hit over 5 2/3 innings, and the Atlanta Braves won their 14th straight game, 8-2 over the last-place Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Orlando Arcia, starting at second base in place of the injured Ozzie Albies, had a homer, three singles and a walk for the Braves, who went deep 13 times while outscoring the Nationals 27-11 in sweeping the three-game series.

The Braves matched their 14-game run from July 26-Aug. 9, 2013, and are one win away from tying the franchise’s post-1900 record, a 15-game streak from April 16-May 2, 2000.

Surging Atlanta pulled within four games of the NL East-leading Mets, who lost to the Brewers.

Riley, who also had a single, hit two-run blasts in the seventh and eighth innings, giving him 18 homers this year.

Strider (3-2) didn’t allow a hit until Luis Garcia homered to right-center with two outs in the fifth. The right-hander was lifted with two outs in the sixth and a runner on first, who later scored.

Making his 15th appearance of the season and fourth start, Strider gave up two runs on one hit with a career-high 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Washington starter Erick Fedde (4-5) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits.

With the Braves leading 1-0 in the fourth, Michael Harris II extended his hitting streak to eight games with a two-run single.

After the Nationals pulled within 3-2 in the sixth, Dansby Swanson walked to open the seventh and Riley followed with his first homer of the game to make it 5-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Albies had surgery to stabilize the fracture in his left foot. ... Manager Brian Snitker said RHP Collin McHugh, placed on the COVID-19 injured list on June 7, will rejoin the team this weekend in Chicago.

Nationals: RF Juan Soto missed his second game after banging his right knee against the dugout bench Monday night. ... SS Alcides Escobar (right hamstring strain) went 1 for 3 with a homer in his first rehab game with Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.67 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs in Chicago. Morton is 4-6 with a 5.44 ERA in 16 career starts against the Cubs.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (3-8, 6.65 ERA) opposes visiting Philadelphia on Thursday. Corbin, seeking his third straight win, is 3-3 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts versus the Phillies since joining Washington in 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras, center, celebrates in the dugout after he scored on a single by Michael Harris II during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras, center, celebrates in the dugout after he scored on a single by Michael Harris II during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras, center, celebrates in the dugout after he scored on a single by Michael Harris II during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras, right, talks with Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras, right, talks with Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras, right, talks with Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) catches a fly ball by Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. for an out during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) catches a fly ball by Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. for an out during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) catches a fly ball by Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. for an out during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia celebrates his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia celebrates his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia celebrates his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia fields a grounder by Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. Cruz was out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia fields a grounder by Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. Cruz was out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia fields a grounder by Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. Cruz was out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

