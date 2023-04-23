BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Legacy Celebration Service for the Rev. Charles F. Stanley
X

Riley, Hardy capture first PGA Tour wins at Zurich Classic

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BRETT MARTEL, Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes — highlighted by Riley's 33-foot birdie putt from the from the fringe on the par-3 17th — to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday.

They began the final round three shots back and closed with a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play to finish with a tournament-record total of 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana, eclipsing the 259 posted by 2022 winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Hardy and Riley were two shots better than Canadians Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor.

Riley’s previous best finish was a playoff loss to Sam Burns in the 2022 Valspar Championship. Hardy’s best was a tie for fifth at the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall.

Each takes home $1.24 million and earns a two-year exemption for winning the PGA Tour's only team event.

Hadwin and Taylor shot 63, tying the course record in alternate shot that was set in Friday's second round by Cantlay and Schauffele. The Canadians' 10th and final birdie of the round on the 13th hole briefly gave them a one-shot lead, and they went to the clubhouse tied for first before the eventual champions birdied twice more.

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler, who finished each of the first three rounds atop the leaderboard and opened the final round with a one-stroke lead, made their first three bogeys of the tournament — two on their final three holes — and closed with a 1-under 71 to finish third, three shots back.

Cantlay and Schuffele made eight birdies before their second bogey of the day on 18 left them tied for fourth with Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore at 26-under.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Terri Denson

‘The word has gotten out’: Inside the rise of girls gymnastics in Georgia

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dylan Dodd helps lead Gwinnett to victory Saturday
23h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dylan Dodd helps lead Gwinnett to victory Saturday
23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Man Utd wins shootout to set up 1st FA Cup final vs Man City
10m ago
3,000 migrants begin walk north from southern Mexico
11m ago
Peru's ex-president returned home to face corruption charges
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Public service set for Sunday night for longtime Baptist leader Charles Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top