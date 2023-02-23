Rihanna will sing 'Lift Me Up' at the Oscars next month

Among Oscar competitors that Rihanna faces is Lady Gaga, who was nominated for "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick." Lady Gaga co-wrote the song with BloodPop and it's her fourth nomination; she won an Oscar in 2019 for "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper.

Another nominee is Diane Warren, who received her 14th Oscar nomination through her song "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman." The prolific songwriter was recognized with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards last year.

Other best original song nominees are M.M. Keeravaani's "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," which was written by Chandrabose, and "This is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The latter track was created by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott, who along with his band Son Lux was also nominated for best original score.

For more coverage of this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards