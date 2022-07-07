Rights groups say probe into Egypt economist's death flawed

Last month, an Egyptian court rejected an appeal filed by Hadhoud's family to reinvestigate the evidence and the circumstances of his death. The court upheld the prosecutors' decision to close the case and to rule out any criminal suspicion.

Earlier, prosecutors had refused demands to allow independent observers to attend the autopsy of Hadhoud's body, and ultimately concluded that had died of chronic heart disease that led to a cardiac and respiratory arrest.

“Prosecutors have systematically neglected to investigate allegations of enforced disappearance and torture, and have admitted confessions extracted under torture as evidence in trials,” read the statement.

Both advocacy groups claimed that they had obtained leaked documents from the hospital showing that Hadhoud's health was deteriorating while in custody. However, authorities failed to transfer him promptly to a better-equipped medical facility where his life could have been saved, the groups said.

Torture and abuse by police are not unusual in Egypt. In 2016, Giulio Regeni, an Italian doctoral student, was found dead on the side of a Cairo road. His body had been brutalized, raising suspicions of police involvement. Italy accused police officers of killing him, a charge that Egypt denied.