Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rights groups file a lawsuit on behalf of the family of an 8-year-old immigrant who died in custody

Civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family of an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody in 2023, nine days after her family had surrendered to border agents after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico
By TIM SULLIVAN – Associated Press
42 minutes ago

Civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family of an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody in 2023 despite her mother's repeated pleas for medical care. The girl died nine days after the family had surrendered to border agents after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico.

Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez, who had chronic heart problems and sickle cell anemia, died after medical personnel in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility refused to summon an ambulance, according to U.S. officials, lawyers and her family.

Her death came amid a flood of illegal crossings into the U.S. and criticism of U.S. authorities for overcrowded detention facilities. It led to investigations into what went wrong during Anadith’s custody, which far exceeded the agency’s own limit of 72 hours, and into medical care for detained immigrants.

The Texas Civil Rights Project and Haitian Bridge Alliance are seeking $15 million in damages in the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday and comes amid renewed scrutiny on treatment of immigrants during the Trump administration's crackdown.

“CBP’s refusal to provide Anadith the medical care she needed was cruel and inhumane,” Rochelle Garza, president of the Texas Civil Rights Project, said in a statement. “CBP must act now to prevent another tragedy like this.”

An internal investigation found that medical personnel were informed about Anadith's medical history but declined to review her file before she had a seizure and died May 17 in Harlingen, Texas.

“Despite the girl’s condition, her mother’s concerns, and the series of treatments required to manage her condition, contracted medical personnel did not transfer her to a hospital for higher-level care,” the CBP report said.

The Border Patrol's chief medical officer was reassigned in the wake of the death.

Anadith, whose parents are Honduran and who was born in Panama, was diagnosed with the flu May 14 at a temporary holding facility in Donna, Texas, then moved with her family to Harlingen. Staff met repeatedly with Anadith and her mother over the next four days over concerns including a high fever, flu symptoms, nausea and breathing difficulties, a CBP report said.

A congressional investigation in January found that her death “was not aberrant but consistent with other examples of poor care in CBP custody.” It said children were held too long in detention, and that chronic understaffing and sometimes unreliable medical care were widespread in detention facilities.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A deportation officer with Enforcement and Removal Operations in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New York City field office conducts a brief before an early morning operation, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Credit: AP

ICE deports immigrant mother of an infant and 3 children who are US citizens, lawyers say

Door knocks and DNA tests: How the Trump administration plans to keep tabs on 450,000 migrant kids

1h ago

US judge bars Border Patrol from some warrantless arrests of suspected undocumented residents

The Latest

FILE - The United Nations flag flies on a stormy day at the U.N. during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Credit: AP

UN memo lays out proposals for sweeping reforms and consolidation of its operations

5m ago

Tuomas Iisalo hired as Grizzlies coach after taking over the team near the end of the season

7m ago

What Trump's budget cuts could mean for the environment

8m ago

Featured

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.