Rights groups decry Ethiopia's arrest of Reuters journalist

With Kumerra's arrest, eight journalists have been jailed in Ethiopia this year. Authorities in Cameroon also have jailed eight reporters, and Eritrea has imprisoned 16 journalists, according to Quintal.

In 2020, the Committee to Protect Journalists “documented a worrying pattern of holding journalists for weeks without formal charges in Ethiopia. We trust that it will not be repeated with Kumerra and urge the government to ensure that he is freed immediately and without condition,” Quintal said.

Award-winning Ethiopian journalist Dawit Kebede, who was arrested on November 30, is scheduled to appear in court later Monday, she said.

Quintal urged the Ethiopian government to “stop harassing members of the press and immediately and unconditionally release Kumerra, Dawit and the other journalists who remain in detention in Ethiopia for their work.”

The Foreign Correspondents Association of East Africa also voiced its support for Kumerra, in a tweet.