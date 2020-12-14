Rights group: Scores detained at retirees' rally in Belarus

Mass detentions continued even as rallies grew smaller in recent weeks. Belarus' Interior Ministry said Monday that 271 people were arrested during protests Sunday. Viasna put the number at 286.

According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began in August, and thousands of them were brutally beaten. Four people are reported to have died as the result of the government’s crackdown on demonstrators and opposition supporters.

However, some of the protesters on Monday appeared undeterred by the crackdown.

“There is no fear. Belarusians are no longer afraid. Repressions show weakness rather than strength of this regime, which only discredits itself day by day,” Nina Bahinskaya, a 73-year-protester who has become famous for her resilience, told the AP by phone.

