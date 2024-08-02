Nation & World News

Rights group says security forces have killed 9 as Nigeria protests over hardship enter a second day

A rights group says at least nine people were killed by security forces in Nigeria during mass protests against the economic crisis gripping the country
People protest against the economic hardship on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People protest against the economic hardship on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
By CHINEDU ASADU – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least nine people were killed by Nigerian security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured.

A further four people were killed and 34 injured on Thursday when a bomb went off in the northeastern state of Borno, authorities said. The state has been wracked by the world's longest war on militancy, which has left millions displaced and hungry.

More than 300 protesters were arrested and curfews were imposed in five northern states after the looting of government and public properties, Nigerian police said.

The police continued to fire tear gas at protesters in various locations as they regrouped on Friday.

National police chief Kayode Egbetokun said Thursday night that the police are on red alert and may seek the help of the military.

Amnesty International’s Nigeria director Isa Sanusi said in an interview that the group independently verified deaths that were reported by witnesses, families of the victims, and lawyers.

The protests were mainly over food shortages and accusations of misgovernment and corruption in Africa's most populous country. Nigeria's public officials are among the best paid in Africa, a stark contrast in a country that has some of the world's poorest and hungriest people despite being one of the continent's top oil producers.

Carrying placards, bells and Nigeria’s green-and-white flag, the mostly young protesters chanted songs as they listed their demands, including the reinstatement of gas and electricity subsidies that were canceled as part of an economic reform effort.

Violence and looting were concentrated in Nigeria's northern states, which are among the hardest hit by hunger and insecurity. Dozens of protesters were seen running with looted goods including furniture and gallons of cooking oil.

Egbetokun, the police chief, said officers “aimed at ensuring peaceful conduct." But, he added “regrettably, events in some major cities today showed that what was being instigated was mass uprising and looting, not protest.”

The police chief’s claim was disputed by rights groups and activists.

“Our findings so far show that security personnel at the locations where lives were lost deliberately used tactics designed to kill,” Sanusi said.

Authorities feared the protests, which have been gathering momentum on social media, could be a replay of the deadly 2020 demonstrations against police brutality in this West African nation, or as a wave of violence similar to last month's chaotic tax hike protests in Kenya.

However, the threats that emerged as the protests turned violent in some places did “not require that level of response” from police officers, said Anietie Ewang, a Nigerian researcher with Human Rights Watch.

People protest against the economic hardship on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People protest against the economic hardship on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man holds a banner during a protest against economic hardship, in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man carries a Nigerian flag protesting against the economic hardship on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People protest against the economic hardship on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police attend as people protest against the economic hardship, on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man ride on a bicycle protesting against the economic hardship on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police fired tear gas during a protest in Abuja, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga )

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police fired tear gas during a protest in Abuja, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People protest against hardship on the street of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police accompany people marching during a protest in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People protest against the economic hardship on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers patrol during a protest against the economic hardship. on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Policemen patrol during a protest against the economic hardship on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Policemen patrol during a protest against the economic hardship on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. At least nine people were killed by security forces as protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis, a rights group said Friday, while authorities said a police officer was killed and several others injured. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People protest against the economic hardship on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. Protesters clashed with police during mass demonstrations over the country's economic crisis. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man holds a board with food prices during a protest against the economic hardship in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Police fire gunshots and tear gas to quell mass protests over Nigeria's economy. At least...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia's Wagner has deadliest loss in Africa’s Sahel, highlighting the region's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sudan's military leader survives a drone strike that killed 5, says the army
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rights group says sexual violence is rampant in Sudan's conflict, calls for international...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cardi B asks court to award her primary custody of her children with Offset, divorce...10m ago
Florida attorney pleads guilty to trying to detonate explosives near Chinese embassy in...14m ago
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will play for the men's singles gold at the 2024...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Viral Kendrick Lamar-spitting Dem from Harris rally speaks
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Russian hacker prosecuted in Georgia among prisoners swapped by U.S.