Rights group says Greece deports registered asylum seekers

Amnesty said a young Syrian couple traveling with two small children were also detained at a refugee facility near Drama in northern Greece. They were taken to a “detention center” or “police station” where their belongings were confiscated, and later sent back across Greece’s land border with Turkey.

The rights group said that “these returns have an enormous impact on the individuals and the community: they are tearing people away from one another after they have found what they thought was safety.”

It also heard testimony from some people forced to leave by crossing the Evros River on the Greece-Turkey border that Turkish authorities, in turn, tried to prevent them from crossing into Turkish territory.

Amnesty called on the European Commission to launch infringement proceedings against Greece “for its violation of EU asylum and fundamental rights law.”

It appealed to the Turkish authorities to “halt all practices forcing or pressuring individuals to return to Greece, including through the use of threats or violence and conduct prompt, independent, impartial, and effective investigations into all such allegations.”