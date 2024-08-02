Rights group says 13 killed during protests over Nigeria's economic crisis. Hundreds arrested

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 13 protesters were killed during mass protests in Nigeria against the country's economic crisis that turned violent in several states, a rights group said Friday.

Authorities confirmed four people killed by a bomb and the arrests of hundreds in the protests that triggered curfews in several states.

Amnesty International’s Nigeria director Isa Sanusi said in an interview that it independently verified the deaths that were reported by witnesses, families of the victims and lawyers.