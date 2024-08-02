Nation & World News

Rights group says 13 killed during protests over Nigeria's economic crisis. Hundreds arrested

A rights group says at least 13 protesters were killed during mass protests against Nigeria's economic crisis that turned violent in several states
Police fired tear gas during a protest in Abuja, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga )

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police fired tear gas during a protest in Abuja, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga )
By CHINEDU ASADU – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 13 protesters were killed during mass protests in Nigeria against the country's economic crisis that turned violent in several states, a rights group said Friday.

Authorities confirmed four people killed by a bomb and the arrests of hundreds in the protests that triggered curfews in several states.

Amnesty International’s Nigeria director Isa Sanusi said in an interview that it independently verified the deaths that were reported by witnesses, families of the victims and lawyers.

More than 300 protesters were arrested and curfews imposed in the northern states of Kano and Katsina after the looting of government and public properties, Nigerian police said. One police officer was also killed and several others injured.

The protests were mainly over food shortages and alleged bad governance in the country. Nigeria's public officials, frequently accused of corruption, are among the best paid in Africa, a stark contrast in a country that has some of the world's poorest and hungriest people, despite being one of the continent's top oil producers.

Carrying placards, bells and Nigeria’s green-and-white flag, protesters chanted songs as they listed their demands, including the reinstatement of gas and electricity subsidies whose removal as part of the government’s audacious reforms to grow the economy has had a knock-on effect on the price of just about everything else.

Police fired tear gas during a protest in Abuja, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga )

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police fired tear gas during a protest in Abuja, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People protest against hardship on the street of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police fired tear gas during a protest in Abuja, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga )

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police fired tear gas during a protest in Abuja, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga )

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman protest against hardship on the street of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police accompany people marching during a protest in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Police fire gunshots and tear gas to quell mass protests over Nigeria's economy. At least...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bangladesh mourns some 200 deaths as student protests wind down and thousands are...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia's Wagner has deadliest loss in Africa’s Sahel, highlighting the region's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ethiopia declares 3 days of national mourning as mudslide death toll rises to 257
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rain-related disasters have killed more than 250 in a deadly week across Asia13m ago
At least 4 dead in apartment block collapse following gas explosion in Russia's Ural...14m ago
US recognizes opposition candidate González as the winner of Venezuela's presidential...23m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Viral Kendrick Lamar-spitting Dem from Harris rally speaks
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Russian hacker prosecuted in Georgia among prisoners swapped by U.S.