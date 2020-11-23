X

Rights experts: Japan was wrong to detain Carlos Ghosn

National & World News | 20 minutes ago
 A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations says former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged “compensation” and “other reparations” for him from the Japanese government

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA — A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations says former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged “compensation” and “other reparations” for him from the Japanese government.

In an opinion published Monday, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that Ghosn’s detention in Japan in late 2018 and early 2019 was “arbitrary.” It called on Japan’s government to “take the necessary steps to remedy the situation of Mr. Ghosn without delay.”

