Ricky Martin's camp denies restraining order allegations

Police said Saturday that a judge had issued the order against Martin, but authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the superstar in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado where he lives. The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law and police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who filed the order.

Representatives for Martin described the allegations as “completely false and fabricated,” People magazine reported. It did not name the representatives.