ajc logo
X

Ricky Martin denies restraining order allegations

FILE - Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 25, 2022. A judge has issued a restraining order against Martin, police said Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 25, 2022. A judge has issued a restraining order against Martin, police said Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP File)

National & World News
Updated 17 minutes ago
Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin is denying allegations that led to a restraining order against him, with police noting that he has not been charged with any crime

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin on Sunday denied allegations that led to a restraining order against him, with police noting that he has not been charged with any crime.

Police said Saturday that a judge had issued the order against Martin, but authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the singer in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado, where he lives. The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law and police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who requested the order.

Martin said in a tweet that the order is based on “completely false” allegations and that he will face the process “with the responsibility that characterizes me.”

“I appreciate the innumerable gestures of solidarity and I receive them with all my heart,” he wrote.

He said that since it was an open legal issue, he could not comment further.

Representatives for Martin earlier issued a statement and described the allegations as “completely false and fabricated." It did not name the representatives.

“We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” they said in a statement shared with The Associated Press.

El Vocero, a Puerto Rico newspaper, said the order states that Martin and the other person dated for seven months. The report quotes the order as saying they broke up two months ago, but the petitioner says Martin did not accept the separation and has been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times.

“The petitioner fears for his safety,” El Vocero quoted the order as saying.

AP has not obtained a copy of the order.

Editors' Picks
48-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend5h ago
Multiple people injured after man crashes through Paulding gas station parking lot
4h ago
2022 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Cobb police need help finding vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on Austell Road
6h ago
Cobb police need help finding vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on Austell Road
6h ago
Delta offers $10,000 to passengers to give up seats on overbooked flight
The Latest
Mets ace deGrom whiffs 5 of 6 batters in 1st rehab start
31m ago
Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory
32m ago
Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire
34m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top