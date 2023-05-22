Rick Hummel, longtime St. Louis baseball writer known as 'The Commish,' dies at 77

The Post-Dispatch reported that Hummel — known as "The Commish" by friends, players, managers, even baseball commissioners — died Saturday after a short, unspecified illness. He was 77.

Hummel was born in 1946 in Quincy, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1968. He was hired at the Post-Dispatch in 1971, joining the baseball beat two years later. He chronicled three Cardinals' World Series championships, seven National League pennants and six MVP seasons.