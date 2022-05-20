Rick Bowness won't return as coach of Dallas Stars

“Rick is one of the most respected and beloved individuals to have ever coached in the NHL,” Nill said. “His dedication and commitment to the game, and the impact that he’s made on countless players, coaches and support staff throughout his five decades in the league is unmatched. He has dedicated his life to our game, and we are honored to say that the Dallas Stars are part of his legacy."

A hockey lifer, Bowness said after the season ended with an overtime loss in Game 7 of the first-round series at favored Calgary that he still has the passion to keep coaching. He said he would have opportunities to coach if he wanted them.

“I'll have options, let’s put it that way. If I want them, the options will be there. I’m confident in that,” Bowness said during a season-ending media availability Tuesday. “You guys, you don’t know yet, you’re going to miss me when I’m gone.”

Bowness' stint as the Stars interim head coach included the 4 1/2-month pause in the season because of the pandemic and two months in a postseason bubble in Canada. There was then a shortened, 56-game season last year when the Stars had an NHL-high 14 losses after regulation and missed the playoffs.

“When he was called upon to lead our team a few seasons ago, he stepped into the role seamlessly and helped guide our team through unprecedented global events that affected our players and staff both on and off the ice,” said Nill, who has one year left on his contract.

Dallas went into this year's playoffs as a wildcard team, but its 98 points were a total the team had reached only once the previous 14 seasons.

Scotty Bowman and Pat Quinn, both members of the Hockey Hall of Fame, and Bowness are the only other head coaches with games in five different decades. Bowness did so with Winnipeg (1989), Boston (1991-92), Ottawa (1992-96), the New York Islanders (1996-98), Phoenix (2004) and Dallas (2019-22). He also was an assistant for Vancouver and Tampa Bay.

Caption Dallas Stars NHL hockey team head coach Rick Bowness smiles while speaking to reporters during a season-ending media availability at the team's headquarters in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero