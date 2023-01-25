X
Dark Mode Toggle

'Rick and Morty' creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges

National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
Hulu has become the second television company to cut ties with the creator of the animated series “Rick and Morty” after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with "Rick and Morty" creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.

“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland," 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement.

Roiland co-created and provides voices for the streaming outlet's animated show “Solar Opposites,” and is also a producer and actor on its animated “Koala Man.” Both shows will continue without him.

On Tuesday, Cartoon Network's Adult Swim division, home to the animated sci-fi sitcom “Rick and Morty,” made the same move, saying in a brief statement that they have ended their association with Roiland.

Squanch Games, a video game developer Roiland co-founded, said on Twitter later Tuesday that he had resigned from the company.

Roiland, 42, was charged in Orange County, California in January of 2020 with two counts of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend that he was living with. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The charges went unreported until NBC News ran a story on them earlier this month.

Roiland's attorney and publicist did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Roiland provided the voices of the two title characters, a mad scientist and his grandson, in “Rick and Morty." He and Dan Harmon created the show that has run for six seasons and has been renewed for a seventh. Adult Swim has said the series will continue without him, but have not announced who the new vocal performers will be.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Medical marijuana rules approved in a ‘milestone’ for sales in Georgia4h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor, lands spot at CNN
14h ago

Credit: Apollonia Blanchard

Mother remains hopeful with son on life support after South Fulton shooting
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp uses State of the State to launch ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns
10h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp uses State of the State to launch ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb DA won’t weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
1h ago
The Latest
Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar
11m ago
Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large
19m ago
California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack
31m ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top