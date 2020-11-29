Richmond beats No. 10 Kentucky, 1st win vs AP top-10 team

Richmond shot 59% from the field after halftime and held the Wildcats to just 31%. It was the Spiders' first victory over a ranked team on the road since topping No. 14 Virginia Commonwealth 64-55 on Jan. 31, 2015. The Spiders improved to 14-22 against top-25 opponents.

B.J. Boston Jr. had 20 points and Olivier Sarr 17 for Kentucky, which outrebounded Richmond 54-31 but shot 36% and all missed all 10 tries from behind the arc.

Of the six Wildcats that played at least 10 minutes, five were freshman, including four in the starting lineup.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky will likely fall out of the top 10 with the loss. Richmond might gain a few toward getting in the rankings with a huge win.

THE TAKEAWAY

Richmond's biggest deficit was just six points, close enough to claw back in what was a back-and-forth contest for 26 minutes.

Kentucky shot well in the first half but cooled considerably after that and looked out of sync for much of the second half.

UP NEXT

Richmond visits Charleston on Wednesday.

Kentucky faces No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. The Wildcats are 2-3 recently against the Jayhawks, including a 71-63 home victory in January 2019.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Poll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Richmond's Andre Gustavson, bottom, shoots while defended by Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Credit: James Crisp Credit: James Crisp

Richmond's Isaiah Wilson, middle, passes the ball near Kentucky's B.J. Boston, left, and Devin Askew (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Credit: James Crisp Credit: James Crisp

Richmond's Jacob Gilyard, left, shoots while defended by Kentucky's Devin Askew during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Credit: James Crisp Credit: James Crisp