Richardson scores 28 as Duke rallies from 16-point deficit to beat Ohio State 75-63 in March Madness

Duke celebrates after their win over Ohio State during a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke celebrates after their win over Ohio State during a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 28 points and added seven rebounds as No. 7 seed Duke rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to beat No. 2 seed Ohio State 75-63 on Sunday and earn a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008.

Richardson hit a 3-pointer from the wing to put Duke up 59-57 with 5:21 left. That sparked a 13-2 run by the Blue Devils that began to put the game out of reach.

Ashlon Jackson scored 13 points and Taina Mair added 11 for the Blue Devils (22-11), who move on to Portland, Oregon to play next weekend against the winner of Syracuse and UConn.

Duke's upset win was only the second time in the tournament that a lower seeded team had won. The better seeds were 31-1 in the opening round.

Cotie McMahon paced the Buckeyes with 27 points. Most of those were in the paint. Ohio State attempted just nine 3-pointers in the game and didn't make one until there were 12.2 seconds left in the game.

Celeste Taylor, who transferred to Ohio State from Duke before the season, scored just six points before fouling out with 6:38 left in the game.

Ohio State’s pressing defense caused problems for Duke early as the Buckeyes built a 16-point lead. But the Blue Devils came roaring back. A 12-2 run cut the Buckeyes lead to 36-32 at halftime.

In the first round on Friday, Ohio State routed No. 15 seed Maine 80-57. Duke rallied in the second half to beat No. 10 seed Richmond.

The season ends for Ohio State, which had advanced to the regional final last season.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Duke guard Reigan Richardson attempts a 3-point basket during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Ohio State in the women's NCAA Tournament against Ohio State, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon celebrates after making a basket after being fouled during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Duke in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Oluchi Okananwa, front right, tumbles after colliding with Ohio State guard Taylor Thierry, left, during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Reigan Richardson, right, is fouled by Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon, left, as she rebounds the ball during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon (4) shoots against Duke forward Camilla Emsbo, right, during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Oluchi Okananwa, right, drives to the basket against Ohio State guard Taylor Thierry, left, during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Duke in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Oluchi Okananwa, left, loses control of the ball against Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor, right, during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Reigan Richardson (24) shoots against Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke guard Reigan Richardson (24) celebrates with teammates after defeating Ohio State during a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

