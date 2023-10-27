Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom 'Night Court,' dies at 80

Richard Moll, a character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original sitcom “Night Court,” has died

By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
Updated 12 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Moll, a character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original “Night Court” sitcom, has died. He was 80.

Moll died Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, California, according to Jeff Sanderson, a publicist at Chasen & Company.

Moll played "Bull” Shannon on NBC's “Night Court” from 1984-1992 alongside stars Harry Anderson and John Larroquette. His character formed a close friendship with the court’s other bailiff, Roz Russell, played by Marsha Warfield. Bull was known for his catchphrase, “Ohh-kay,” and a dim but sweet world view.

After “Night Court” ended, Moll contributed his trademark gravelly voice to various video games and comic book projects like “Batman: The Animated Series” as Harvey Dent and appeared in horror films like “Ghost Shark” (2013) and “Slay Belles” (2018).

He voiced Scorpion on the 1990s' “Spider-Man: The Animated Series” and had small parts in 1994's “The Flintstones," the Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy “Jingle All the Way” and “Scary Movie 2.”

The towering actor — he was 6-feet 8-inches tall — did not join the reboot of "Night Court" starring Larroquette. The original "Night Court" finale ended with his character being abducted by aliens who needed someone tall to reach the things on their highest shelves.

Moll is survived by his children, Chloe and Mason Moll; ex-wife, Susan Moll; and stepchildren Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.

