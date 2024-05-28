BreakingNews
Defense lawyer begins delivering closing arguments in Trump's hush money case
Nation & World News

Richard Dreyfuss' comments about women, LGBTQ+ people and diversity lead venue to apologize

A venue has issued an apology after actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a “Jaws”-themed event and made comments that were demeaning to women and LGBTQ+ people
FILE - Richard Dreyfuss arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Murder at Yellowstone City" on Thursday June 23, 2022, at Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles. A venue issued an apology, Saturday, May 25, 2024, for comments made by Dreyfuss who showed up in a dress at a “Jaws”-themed event and made comments that were demeaning to women and the LGBTQ community. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

FILE - Richard Dreyfuss arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Murder at Yellowstone City" on Thursday June 23, 2022, at Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles. A venue issued an apology, Saturday, May 25, 2024, for comments made by Dreyfuss who showed up in a dress at a “Jaws”-themed event and made comments that were demeaning to women and the LGBTQ community. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
52 minutes ago

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — The actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a “Jaws”-themed event in Massachusetts, where the blockbuster 1975 movie he starred in was shot, and then proceeded to make demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ+ people and diversity.

The venue, The Cabot in the community of Beverly, issued an apology after Saturday's event.

The 76-year-old actor, who played a marine biologist in the movie, walked onstage wearing a blue, floral-patterned dress that stage workers helped him remove before he put on a sport coat.

During what was supposed to be a lighthearted question-and-answer session, some people in the audience walked out over his remarks about women in film and the #MeToo movement, transgender youths and LGBTQ+ rights, and the Academy Awards' efforts to foster inclusivity. Dreyfuss has previously said the academy's diversity efforts “make me want to vomit.”

Dreyfuss received applause when he ended the discussion by referencing his book, “One Thought Scares Me...” and his opinion that civics is no longer being taught in classrooms, to the country's detriment. The lack of a foundation in civics means "we have no knowledge of who the hell we are," he said. “If we don’t get it back soon, we’re all going to die.”

The Cabot sent an email apology in which it said it didn't endorse the opinions of the actor, who also starred in “Close Encounters of The Third Kind,” “American Graffiti” and “The Goodbye Girl,” a performance for which he received an Oscar. The venue’s executive director didn't respond immediately to emails Tuesday, and a representative for Dreyfuss could not be reached.

“We deeply regret that Mr. Dreyfuss's comments during the event were not in line with the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold at The Cabot. We understand that his remarks were distressing and offensive to many of our community members, and for that, we sincerely apologize," The Cabot's statement said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Atlanta’s Chase Oliver wins Libertarian nomination for president

Credit: Microsoft

Another sprawling data center campus is proposed south of Atlanta

Credit: Ariel Hart

Southern states could take hit if enhanced ACA subsidies aren’t renewed

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Decatur family on quest to run race in every county in Georgia. All 159 of them

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Decatur family on quest to run race in every county in Georgia. All 159 of them

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Taiwan's legislature passes changes seen as favoring China, reducing president's power
15m ago
The building that collapsed on Mallorca, killing 4 people, lacked permits, authorities in...
15m ago
THE LATEST
Defense lawyer begins delivering closing arguments in Trump's hush money case
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo/Disney

Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 Jeopardy Masters
SW Georgia farm one of first in U.S. to use new blueberry harvesting tech from...
Fashion, family, and faith on display at the King Family Hat Exhibit