BreakingNews
U.S. Justice Dept. sues Norfolk Southern over Ohio derailment
X

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit slashing 85% of its workforce

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is letting go of almost its entire work force with the satellite launch company finding it difficult to secure funding three months after a failed mission

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit is letting go of almost its entire work force with the satellite launch company finding it difficult to secure funding three months after a failed mission.

The company, headquartered in Long Beach, California, will cut 675 jobs, about 85% of its workforce, according to a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier this month Virgin Orbit said that it was pausing all operations amid reports of possible job cuts. At the time the company confirmed that it was putting all work on hold, but didn't say for how long.

In January, a mission by Virgin Orbit to launch the first satellites into orbit from Europe failed after a rocket's upper stage prematurely shut down. It was a setback in the United Kingdom which had hoped that the launch from Cornwall in southwest England would mark the beginning of more commercial opportunities for the U.K. space industry.

The company said in February that an investigation found that its rocket’s fuel filter had become dislodged, causing an engine to become overheated and other components to malfunction over the Atlantic Ocean.

Virgin Orbit has completed four successful satellite launches so far from California for a mix of commercial and U.S. government defense uses.

Virgin Orbit said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the job cuts will occur in all areas of the company.

It expects about $15.5 million in charges related to the job cuts, with the majority of the charges taking place in the first quarter. The company anticipates $8.8 million in severance payments and employee benefits costs and $6.5 million in other employee-related costs.

Virgin Orbit anticipates the job cuts being mostly complete by Monday.

Virgin Orbit, which is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, was founded in 2017 by British billionaire Richard Branson to target the market for launching small satellites into space. Its LauncherOne rockets are launched from the air from modified Virgin passenger planes, allowing the company to operate more flexibly than using fixed launch sites.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

The Jolt: Republicans, even a Trump foe, express outrage at indictment 3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Have you received a letter forgiving your medical debt? No, it’s not a scam
2h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s injury is bummer for Braves on ‘fun’ opening day
14h ago

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher
14h ago

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher
14h ago

Credit: AP

A banner year for Georgia Legislature telling people what to do
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Former Bank of China chairman investigated by graft agency
11m ago
Palm weaving workshops join faith, culture for Palm Sunday
13m ago
A key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slowed in February
15m ago
Featured

FINAL DAY to vote for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
19h ago
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top