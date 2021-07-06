Rice RB tackled off bench in the 1954 Cotton Bowl has died

Both players later went on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and other national TV shows to talk about the play. Lewis explained that he was “just too full of Alabama” to watch Maegle run for a touchdown. Maegle equated the tackle to running down an alley when someone suddenly opened a door. The bench tackle was named the sports oddity of 1954 by writers who participated in an Associated Press year-end poll.

Lewis, a fullback and co-captain of that SEC championship-winning Alabama team, died in October 2014.

A two-way player in college, Maegle was the 10th overall pick by San Francisco in the 1955 NFL draft and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie defensive back. He had 28 interceptions in 73 career games, with the 49ers (1955-59), Pittsburgh Steelers (1960) and Dallas Cowboys (1961).

