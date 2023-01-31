Rice, Allen lead No. 10 Texas over No. 11 Baylor 76-71

Rice's 3-pointers kept any chance of a Baylor rally in check and Texas never trailed in the second half.

LJ Cryer scored 19 points to lead four Baylor players in double figures.

Baylor (16-6, 5-4) trailed 70-68 with a chance to take the lead in the final two minutes, but Adam Flagler threw up a quick 3-pointer that missed before Allen made his two late free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears fell in love with the 3-pointer and couldn't break out of it against a Texas defense that denied shot after shot near the basket. Baylor was 8 of 26 from long range and made just two in the second half.

Texas: The Longhorns were coming off a loss at No. 2 Tennessee when interim coach Rodney Terry complained the Longhorns let themselves get pushed around in a physical matchup. They had no such problems against the Bears, nearly matching the Bears in rebounding and points in the paint.

