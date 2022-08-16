ajc logo
X

Rhode Island man dies in fall from Milwaukee drawbridge

National & World News
18 minutes ago
A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it.

Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report.

Rosemarie Dujardin made it across the bridge, which spans the Milwaukee River, but her husband was about halfway across when it began to open. He grabbed onto a side rail as the bridge sections rose to a 90-degree angle, but he lost his grip and fell about 70 feet (21 meters) to the pavement below, the report states.

He suffered a head wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The bridge is controlled by the city’s Department of Public Works and its two halves are raised and lowered for boat traffic by someone working remotely who has two camera views of the span.

The lights and bells were operational as the two sections were raised and crossing arms came down at each end of the bridge, according to investigators.

Rosemarie Dujardin told investigators that her husband was hard of hearing and wore glasses. The medical examiner's report said he was looking at an iPad while walking.

Police said in a statement that there is no suspicion of a criminal act, but that the investigation continues. Authorities didn't release the name of the person who was operating the bridge when the Dujardins were crossing it.

Editors' Picks
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney2h ago
Flight attendant fired by Delta alleges racial discrimination
5h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
3h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
2h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
2h ago
The Jolt: Georgia lands college football title game after Music Midtown pulls out
8h ago
The Latest
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence
5m ago
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
6m ago
After another bumpy day, Wall Street ends mostly higher
8m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top