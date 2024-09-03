RFK Jr. must remain on the Michigan ballot, judge says

The Associated Press asked the secretary's office for comment on the Court of Claims order that came down Tuesday.

In a post on X earlier in the day, Benson said under Michigan law, candidates who are nominated and accept a minor party's nomination "shall not be permitted to withdraw."

Kennedy argued in the lawsuit that his notice of withdrawal was timely and the electorate's votes could be "diminished and rendered invalid" if he remains on the ballot. He filed a similar lawsuit in North Carolina on Friday, where he is trying to withdraw his name from the ballot.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Christopher P. Yates concluded that the secretary of state rightly rejected Kennedy’s request to be removed from the ballot.

“Elections are not just games, and the Secretary of State (SOS) is not obligated to honor the whims of candidates for public office,” Yates said in his opinion and order.

The Associated Press requested a comment from Kennedy's attorneys Tuesday.

Wisconsin election officials said last week that Kennedy must remain on the ballot there, rejecting his request request to withdraw.

Last week, a different Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled that liberal independent candidate for president Cornel West must remain on the ballot, an opinion welcomed by West's campaign.

Kennedy and West, prominent third-party candidates, are at the center of multiple legal and political battles across the country as Democrats and Republicans seek to use the impacts of third-party candidates who could take support from their opponents. Republicans allies in multiple battleground states such as Arizona and Michigan have sought to keep West on the ballot amid Democratic fears he could siphon votes from Vice President Kamala Harris.