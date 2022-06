Reynolds 3 HRs, 6 RBIs as Pirates snap skid, beat Nationals

Reynolds struck out swinging in the ninth when he came up with a chance to tie the major league record of four home runs in a game.

The six RBIs are a career high for Reynolds, who became the second Pirates player to homer three times in a game this season. Jack Suwinski did it June 19 against San Francisco.

Reynolds is hitting .337 (34 of 101) with 19 RBIs this month and has hit eight of his 15 home runs in June.

Daniel Vogelbach also homered for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates denied Washington its first three-game sweep since June 14-16 of last year at home against Pittsburgh. Yadiel Hernandez homered for the Nationals, who stranded 10 runners and had won three in a row and six of eight.

Chase De Jong (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Rookie Yerry De Los Santos worked the ninth for his first career save.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up five runs in four-plus innings, allowing nine hits and four walks while striking out four. Espino allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings, including Vogelbach’s solo homer in the fourth.

RARE RULING

Pittsburgh scored its fourth run in unusual fashion. With one out in the fifth inning and the score tied at 3, Hoy Park was on second and Suwinski was on the third. ayes lined to Washington first baseman Josh Bell as both runners took off. Bell threw to third baseman Ehire Adrianza, who tagged Park and then stepped on the base. Umpires invoked the “fourth out” rule, since Washington did not ask for an appeal before leaving the field. Since Suwinski crossed the plate before Park was tagged, his run counted even though he hadn’t tagged up.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Jake Marisnick was 1 for 4 for Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday in his first rehabilitation assignment game since undergoing left thumb surgery May 12. … OF Ben Gamel (left hamstring), INF Kevin Newman (left groin strain) and 1B/DH Yoshi Tsutsugo (lumbar muscle strain) all continued rehab assignments with Indianapolis on Tuesday. … INF/OF Tucupita Marcano (Covid-19), LHP Dillon Peters (back strain) and RHP Duane Underwood Jr. (Covid-19) began rehab assignments Tuesday at Double-A Altoona.

Nationals: RHP Aníbal Sanchez (cervical nerve impingement) allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings Tuesday in a rehab start for Triple-A Rochester. … RHP Mason Thompson (biceps strain) threw two scoreless innings Tuesday for Rochester.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (1-7, 4.14 ERA) gets the ball as Pittsburgh returns home Thursday to begin a four-game series against Milwaukee.

Nationals: Washington has Thursday off. RHP Josiah Gray (6-4, 3.82) starts Friday in the opener of a four-game series against Miami as the Nationals’ homestand continues.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined Shape Caption Members of the against the Washington Nationals watch as crew chief umpire Mark Wegner, second from left, decides a call during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Combined Shape Caption Members of the against the Washington Nationals watch as crew chief umpire Mark Wegner, second from left, decides a call during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, left, talks with crew chief umpire Mark Wegner during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, left, talks with crew chief umpire Mark Wegner during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined Shape Caption Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, left, talks with crew chief umpire Mark Wegner during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Combined Shape Caption Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, left, talks with crew chief umpire Mark Wegner during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon