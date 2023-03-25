Reyna starts 1st match for US since Berhalter flap, 7-1 rout

In the first competitive U.S. match since the World Cup, Reyna started in central midfield rather than his wing role under Berhalter. He played until the 64th minute.

Auston Trusty made his U.S. debut, paired in central defense with Mark McKenzie, who got his first start since October 2021. Forward Taylor Booth made his debut in the 64th.

Right back Bryan Reynolds made his first start since December 2021. The U.S. starting lineup included goalkeeper Matt Turner and, left back Joe Scally, McKennie along with Luca de la Torre, Pulisic, Reyna and Aaronson in midfield, and Pepi at striker following his omission from the World Cup roster.

The U.S. improved to 5-0 against Grenada with a 22-3 (15-2) goals advantage.

Pepi scored from 7 yards in the fourth minute, his first international goal since October 2021. Aaronson scored in the 20th minute off Pulisic's feed, his seventh international goal. and McKennie Aaronson's Leeds teammate, scored in the 31st, getting a head to Pulisic's angled free kick and volleying with his weaker left foot.

Myles Hippolyte scored in the 32nd minute for Grenada in his international debut, beating Turner from 16 yards. McKennie got his 11th international goal in the 34th after Trusty headed down a cross. knocking the ball in with his right foot from short range.

Pulisic scored his 23rd international goal in the 49th minute with a shot that bounced in off goalkeeper Jason Belfon, and Pepi got his fifth international goal in the 53rd, scoring from 6 yards after running onto de la Torre's through ball. Zendejas, who committed to the U.S. over Mexico, made his American competitive debut in the 64th minute and scored from 23 yards following a turnover in the 72nd minute.

Johnny Cardoso entered in the 76th in his American competitive debut, tying him to the U.S. program.

The Americans complete group play Monday in Orlando, Florida, against El Salvador, which has five points. and would advance to the semifinals in June with a win or draw. Grenada finished last in the group with one point.

Notes: After meeting with the U.S. team in Orlando, Reims midfielder Folarin Balogun visited New York Yankees camp in Tampa. The 21-year-old midfielder, on loan from Arsenal, is eligible to play for England, the U.S. and Nigeria. ... D Miles Robinson, who hasn't played for the U.S. since tearing his left Achilles on May 7, was a healthy scratch.

