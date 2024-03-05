Nation & World News

Rewritten indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez alleges new obstruction of justice crimes

New obstruction of justice crimes have been alleged against Sen. Bob Menendez
FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Washington. New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to charges against Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen. Both have pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Washington. New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to charges against Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen. Both have pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

NEW YORK (AP) — New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday to charges against Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen.

The new charges were in a rewritten indictment returned against the Democrat in Manhattan federal court.

New charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice were added against Menendez and his wife, Nadine. Attorneys for Bob and Nadine Menendez and the other defendants in the case didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

An indictment already alleges that the couple conspired with three businessmen to accept the bribes in return for the senator’s help in projects pursued by the businessmen. Both have pleaded not guilty, along with two of the businessmen. A May trial has been scheduled.

One businessman pleaded guilty to charges last week and agreed to testify at trial against the others.

After his fall arrest, Menendez, 70, was forced to relinquish his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but said he would not resign from Congress.

According to an indictment, Menendez and his wife accepted gold bars and cash from a real estate developer in return for the senator using his clout to get that businessman a multimillion-dollar deal with a Qatari investment fund.

Menendez also was charged with helping another New Jersey business associate get a lucrative deal with the government of Egypt.

Among the new allegations, prosecutors say that Menendez caused his then-attorney to meet with prosecutors last June and September to say that the senator had been unaware until 2022 of a $23,000 payment that one of the businessmen had made to the company holding the mortgage on the Menendez’s New Jersey home or the money that another defendant had paid toward a Mercedes-Benz convertible.

Prosecutors allege that Menendez also caused his lawyer to say in the September meeting that Menendez in 2022 had learned that the payments were loans.

The prosecutors wrote that Menendez knew and “had learned of both the mortgage company payment and the car payments prior to 2022, and they were not loans, but bribe payments.”

Prosecutors also said in the rewritten indictment that Nadine Menendez caused her lawyer to tell prosecutors last August that the mortgage payment and payments for the convertible were loans when she knew they were bribe payments.

The new charges allege that the couple was trying to obstruct justice in the weeks before they were charged last September with a variety of crimes.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight17m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
1h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
26m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LEGISLATURE
Bill gains final approval to allow prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LEGISLATURE
Bill gains final approval to allow prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
2h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street slumps to worst day in weeks; bitcoin touches record...
7m ago
Biden administration would cap credit card late fees at $8, part of campaign against junk...
7m ago
Seahawks' makeover begins as Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly are released
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
10h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
6h ago