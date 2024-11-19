Breaking: On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Reuters hires former Post and AP executive editor Sally Buzbee to lead U.S., Canada news operation

Reuters has hired Sally Buzbee, former executive editor of the Washington Post and Associated Press, to be its top news editor in the United States and Canada
FILE - Sally Buzbee, then-senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press, poses for a photo, Dec. 13, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Chuck Zoeller, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Sally Buzbee, then-senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press, poses for a photo, Dec. 13, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Chuck Zoeller, File)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Sally Buzbee, the former executive editor of The Washington Post and The Associated Press, is joining Reuters as the news agency's top editor for the United States and Canada, the company said Tuesday.

As news editor for the U.S. and Canada, Buzbee will replace Kieran Murray, who is taking over the company's live events business.

Buzbee left the Post in June after she objected to a reorganization plan being put in place by the company's new publisher, Will Lewis, that would have effectively demoted her.

Buzbee, 59, worked for AP for many years and let its global newsroom from 2017 to 2021 before leaving for the Post.

"Her journalistic chops, her management experience, her global understanding and her positive and pragmatic approach are just what we need in this time of upheaval for the world and for the news industry," said Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni.

Reuters, which is expanding its outreach to consumers with a subscription-based website, newsletter and podcasts, is part of the Toronto-based company Thomson Reuters.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Associated Press says buyouts and some layoffs are ahead as it seeks to cut its...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta’s WABE trims operations staff as it positions for a digital future
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Georgia congresswoman laying groundwork to possibly step down as Democratic Party state...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump names Karoline Leavitt as youngest ever White House press secretary
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jets fire general manager Joe Douglas after team goes 3-8 to start the season, AP source...7m ago
Prosecution is expected to rest in trial over death of Georgia nursing student Laken...26m ago
Survivor of deadly trip across Canada-US border expected to testify in human smuggling...32m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

LAKEN RILEY CASE
Investigators say Jose Ibarra’s clothing on Snapchat confirmed suspicions
Why one of Georgia’s top rivals for film projects could kill its incentives
Georgia’s largest German Christmas market, Christkindl, adds second location