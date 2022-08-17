Return of the meme stock: Bed Bath & Beyond shares skyrocket

Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 25% Wednesday on huge trading volume, and the mall-based home goods retailer’s stock has nearly quintupled in a little more than two weeks. If the stock's price holds until the market closes, it will be the fourth straight day it has gained more than 20%.

The inexplicable recent rise — a hallmark of so-called meme stocks — comes as Bed Bath & Beyond continues to lose money on plummeting sales as it struggles to navigate the post-pandemic retail landscape.