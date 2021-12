'Return of Jedi,' 'Selena' added to National Film Registry

The library has selected movies for preservation because of their cultural, historic and artist importance since the registry began in 1988. This year’s picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 825.

“Return of the Jedi” and “The Fellowship of the Ring” drew significant public support through online nominations.

“It is a great honor to have ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ selected this year by the National Film Registry,” said Peter Jackson’s filmmaking team, which includes Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. “We are proud to be part of an archive that celebrates and preserves the art of visual storytelling, for generations to come.”

Two animated features made registry including Pixar’s Oscar-winning film from 2008 “WALL-E” and Disney’s “Flowers and Trees” released in 1932.

Several films on list that address racially motivated violence includes “The Murder of Fred Hampton,” “Who Killed Vincent Chin?” and “Requiem-29.”

The library chose a few more memorable titles such as “Cooley High,” “Richard Pryor: Live in Concert,” “Chicana,” “The Long Goodbye,” “The Watermelon Woman,” “Stop Making Sense” and “Strangers on a Train.”

Additional films on the list include “The Wobblies,” “Pink Flamingos,” “Evergreen,” “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane,” “Hellbound Train,” “The Flying Ace” and “Jubilo.”

FILE - Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 12, 2020. The Library of Congress announced Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, that Lopez's 1997 biographical film "Selena" is among the 25 movies to be inducted into the National Film Registry. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Movie fans line up on Philadelphia's Chestnut Street in advance for the premiere of the movie, "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi," on May 23, 1983. The Library of Congress announced Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, that the film is among the 25 movies to be inducted into the National Film Registry. (AP Photo/ George Widman, File)