Retrial opens for Sarah Palin's libel suit against The New York Times

A retrial is set to begin for Sarah Palin's lawsuit accusing The New York Times of libeling her in an editorial eight years ago
FILE - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is escorted to her car by Ron Duguay after leaving the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, after she told a jury she felt like she was at the mercy of a "Goliath" when she first learned a 2017 New York Times editorial suggested her campaign rhetoric helped incite a mass shooting. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By LARRY NEUMEISTER – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A retrial is set to begin Monday for Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit claiming The New York Times libeled her in an editorial eight years ago.

The onetime Republican vice presidential candidate and ex-governor of Alaska gets another chance to prove to a federal jury that the newspaper defamed her with the 2017 editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. Palin said it damaged her reputation and career.

The Times has acknowledged the editorial was inaccurate but said it quickly corrected an “honest mistake.”

The trial, expected to last a week, comes after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored the case last year. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

In February 2022, Judge Jed S. Rakoff in Manhattan rejected Palin's claims in a ruling issued while a jury deliberated. The judge then let jurors deliver their verdict, which went against Palin.

In restoring the lawsuit, the 2nd Circuit said Rakoff's dismissal ruling improperly intruded on the jury's work. It also cited flaws in the trial, saying there was erroneous exclusion of evidence, an inaccurate jury instruction and an erroneous response to a question from the jury.

The retrial occurs as President Donald Trump and others in agreement with his views of news coverage have been aggressive toward media outlets when they believe there has been unjust treatment.

Trump sued CBS News for $20 billion over the editing of a "60 Minutes" interview with his 2024 opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and also sued the Des Moines Register over an Iowa election poll that turned out to be inaccurate. ABC News settled a lawsuit with Trump over its incorrect claim the president had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

Kenneth G. Turkel, a lawyer for Palin, did not return a request for comment.

Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for the Times, said Palin's claim stemmed from “a passing reference to an event in an editorial that was not about Sarah Palin.”

"That reference was an unintended error, and quickly corrected. We’re confident we will prevail and intend to vigorously defend the case,” Stadtlander said in a statement.

FILE - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, after she told a jury she felt like she was at the mercy of a "Goliath" when she first learned a 2017 New York Times editorial suggested her campaign rhetoric helped incite a mass shooting. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

