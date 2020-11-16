Retirees protest Belarus leader on 100th day since vote

Authorities have cracked down hard on the largely peaceful demonstrations, the largest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. Police used stun grenades, tear gas and truncheons to disperse the rallies and detained thousands, beating many of them brutally.

According to human rights advocates, over 19,000 people have been detained since the election. At least four people are reported to have died as the result of the crackdown.

Retirees at Monday's march in Minsk carried portraits of Raman Bandarenka, a 31-year-old opposition supporter who died last week after reportedly being beaten by security forces.

“Why was (Raman) killed?” they chanted, demanding a criminal investigation into his death.

Police didn't interfere with the march but harshly dispersed a demonstration in Bandarenka's memory on Sunday, using stun grenades, tear gas and clubs and beating up protesters in shops and restaurants where they were hiding from the crackdown.

The Interior Ministry said over 700 people were detained Sunday across the country, while the Viasna human rights center put the figure at 1,291.

The continued clampdown elicited international outrage. The European Union has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and several dozen officials over their role in it earlier this year and again condemned it following Bandarenka's death.

Steffen Seibert, spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, accused Belarusian authorities of “brutal police violence."

“This must end,” he said. “The German government won’t forget how people there are mistreated almost daily on the streets, and we will also not forget those who are kidnapped daily and exposed to even worse abuse behind prison walls.”

Tsikhanouskaya, who is in exile in Lithuania after fleeing Belarus for her safety, called on the West to “act faster."

“Belarusians need help right now,” she tweeted Monday.

“Expand the sanction list (and) impose economic restrictions. Help those repressed (and) injured. Support media (and) human rights defenders. Stop investing in banks (and) state-owned companies. Start international investigation and tribunal,” she wrote.

Women draped with old Belarusian national flags attend a pensioners' opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

A woman covers herself by an old Belarusian national flag attends a pensioners' opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Belarusian pensioners wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus attend an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Belarusian pensioners wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus attend an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Belarusian riot police a demonstrator during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Belarusian riot police block demonstrators gather to honor 31-year-old Raman Bandarenka, who died Thursday at a Minsk hospital after several hours of surgery due to serious injuries, during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Belarusian riot police block the road to stop demonstrators during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.