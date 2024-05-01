Retired U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd announces she and her husband are expecting baby in October

Retired U.S. women's soccer star Carli Lloyd and her husband are expecting their first child in October.

The 41-year-old Lloyd announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday. She has been married to Brian Hollins for seven years and indicated in her social media post that she had gone through fertility treatments.

“It has been a rollercoaster of a journey to get to this point,” Lloyd wrote. “We are beyond excited to be parents! I couldn't have gotten through this without my amazing husband, Brian. He truly kept me going.”