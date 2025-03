Retired Philadelphia detectives go on trial in perjury case stemming from 2016 murder exoneration

The case stems from an elderly woman's rape and murder in 1991. A 20-year-old neighbor, Anthony Wright, spent two decades in prison before DNA testing seemed to clear him of the crime. His conviction was thrown out, but Krasner's predecessor decided to retry him.

“That case was remarkable,” Maurice Possley, a senior researcher at The National Registry of Exonerations, said of the 2016 retrial. “There was a DNA exclusion, and they said they were going to try it anyway.”

The key piece of evidence remaining was Wright’s confession. His lawyers argued that it was coerced. Police denied it.

But asked to write down the nine-page confession in real time — as Devlin said he had done at the time — the once-famed homicide detective gave up after just a few words. The jury quickly acquitted Wright.

Krasner took office in 2018 with a focus on police accountability. He arrested the detectives just under the wire in August 2021.

Santiago and Devlin are accused of lying about the confession. Santiago and Jastrzembski are accused of lying when they denied knowing about the DNA problem. Jastrzembski is accused of lying about finding the victim’s clothes in Wright’s bedroom.

All three men have pleaded not guilty. Devlin is now 80, Jastrzembski is 77 and Santiago is 75. They face up to seven years in prison if convicted of perjury.

Their lawyers have asked the state Supreme Court to dismiss the case, but the court has so far declined to intervene. The defense says Krasner’s office tainted the grand jury that heard the case by telling the panel the detectives had a history of “committing perjury ... and beating statements out of people.”

Wright, who spent 25 years in prison, received a nearly $10 million settlement from the city.

Krasner has championed some 50 exonerations since taking office.

