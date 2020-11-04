Retail therapy, last pints: England readies for new lockdown

Many lawmakers in Parliament, particularly from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, feel the same way and argued that the new lockdown is too draconian and will further devastate an economy that suffered one of the deepest recessions in the world during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.

Still, Johnson easily won a vote on the new measures later Wednesday as most opposition lawmakers backed the lockdown.

“I don’t think any government would want to impose these measures lightly, or any parliament would want to impose these measures lightly on the people of this country,” Johnson said.

England’s lockdown follows similar restrictions elsewhere in the U.K., which recorded another 492 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily increase since May. Overall, the U.K. has Europe's highest official virus-related death toll: 47,742.

It also follows fresh restrictions across the continent and clear signals that the number of people hospitalized — and subsequently dying — from the virus is increasing,

The World Health Organization said European countries recorded a 46% increase in virus deaths compared with the previous week and were responsible for about half the 1.7 million cases reported around the world last week.

In recent days, many European nations — including Belgium, Russia, France, Italy, Poland, Slovenia and the U.K. — have reported their highest daily virus death tolls in months, and sometimes ever. The pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million confirmed deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll, due to missed cases and limited testing, is much higher.

Italy, which suffered badly during the first wave of the pandemic, is also facing new curbs on freedom of movement from Thursday, including a nationwide overnight curfew and high schools placed on full-time distance learning.

The country is expected to be carved up into three zones of contagion with corresponding restrictions on movement, commercial activities and school openings depending on infection rates and hospital capacity. Travel restrictions will prohibit anyone from entering or leaving a hard-hit region and restaurants and shops will close, except for supermarkets and pharmacies.

The northern region of Lombardy, which bore the brunt of the pandemic earlier this year, is reeling under another surge, especially in its financial capital, Milan, and is expected to face harsher restrictions.

Yet elsewhere, earlier restrictions appeared to be producing some results.

Belgium, one of the most-affected nations in Europe, said Wednesday that new coronavirus infections and hospital admissions have started to stabilize after measures like closing pubs and restaurants were introduced weeks ago.

“The high-speed train is slowing down,” said virologist Steven Van Gucht of the Sciensano government health group.

But Van Gucht said it was important that people don't let their guard down. Belgium has been recording around 1,750 cases per 100,000 people, triple the rates in Italy, Spain or the U.K.

“Let there be no doubt that the tough rules need to be maintained,” he said.

In the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said there were some signs that closing bars and restaurants was working but that further curbs were needed. Beginning Wednesday night, Dutch cinemas, theaters, museums and pools will be closed.

“It’s not going too bad but certainly not good enough," Rutte told the country. “The infection numbers have to go down quicker.”

Pope Francis urged people to be “very attentive” to measures to prevent coronavirus infections as he switched his weekly general audience Wednesday back to his private library and livestreamed the event. The move seeks to better protect the 83-year-old pope after someone at a recent public audience tested positive.

Not all countries are going down the lockdown route. Russia has shunned a second lockdown, insisting that its health care system is able to cope with the recent surge. Still, Russia on Wednesday reported 19,768 new infections and 389 new deaths — both records.

Associated Press writers around Europe contributed to this report.

Follow AP's coronavirus pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/virus-outbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Shoppers leave a store in Northumberland Street, ahead of a national lockdown for England which begins on Thursday, in Newcastle, England, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. A second lockdown in England is set to come into force on Thursday. It's a big blow to businesses that sweeps away any hopes that the British economy might have recovered by the end of this year a large proportion of the near 25% drop endured in the spring. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Credit: Owen Humphreys Credit: Owen Humphreys

Shoppers in Northumberland Street, ahead of a national lockdown for England which begins on Thursday, in Newcastle, England, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. A second lockdown in England is set to come into force on Thursday. It's a big blow to businesses that sweeps away any hopes that the British economy might have recovered by the end of this year a large proportion of the near 25% drop endured in the spring. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Credit: Owen Humphreys Credit: Owen Humphreys

Two women wait in line at a bakery in Antwerp, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Belgium, proportionally still the worst-hit nation in Europe when it comes to coronavirus cases, said Wednesday there increasing signs of that a turning point in the crisis was drawing close. The announcement came in the wake of increased measures over the past weeks with bar and restaurant closures capped by a partial lockdown starting last Monday, which further restricted close contacts and closing non-essential shops. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

People receives flu vaccine at the Museum of science and technology in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The museum offered its ample spaces to a hospital in Milan in order to help people keeping safe distance while receiving the vaccine. Health officials and medical groups are urging people to get either the flu shot or nasal spray, so that doctors and hospitals don’t face the extra strain of having to treat influenza in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A nurse watches customers line up at the front desk at the Museum of science and technology in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The museum offered its ample spaces to a hospital in Milan in order to help people keeping safe distance while receiving flu vaccine. Health officials and medical groups are urging people to get either the flu shot or nasal spray, so that doctors and hospitals don’t face the extra strain of having to treat influenza in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through the garden of Saint Germain en Laye, west of Paris, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. France went into shutdown mode Friday, closing non-essential businesses and ordering residents to stay within one kilometre (half-mile) from home unless they're going to school or have an exceptional reason to leave. Permission slips are required to leave home, and violators fined 135 euros. Paris business center in the background. (AP Photo Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis salutes faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. Francis urged people follow recommendations from governments and health authorities to prevent coronavirus infections as on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 he returned to his private library for his general audience amid a surge of infections in Europe. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis, white figure on stage, delivers his speech in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican during his weekly general audience. Francis urged people follow recommendations from governments and health authorities to prevent coronavirus infections as on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 he returned to his private library for his general audience amid a surge of infections in Europe. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

FILE - In this June 1, 2020 file photo, visitors admire the Sistine Chapel as the Vatican Museum reopened, in Rome. Francis urged people follow recommendations from governments and health authorities to prevent coronavirus infections as on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 he returned to his private library for his general audience amid a surge of infections in Europe, and in another sign that the Vatican was reentering into a semi-lockdown mode again, the Holy See announced that it was shuttering the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel to the public until at least Dec. 3. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Students students carry out their hours of remote distance learning in front of the Ministry of Education during a protest to ask for re-opening of schools. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

A woman, wearing a face mask, mandatory for the use of public transport to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walks to a metro carriage in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The Dutch government asked citizens to observe a "partial lockdown" but is considering imposing a curfew in some of the hardest hit regions of the country. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

People walk through the deserted city in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Since Monday, Nov. 2 there is a curfew in Austria from 20.00 p.m. in the evening to 6.00 a.m.in the morning. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Olympic medalist Massimiliano Rosolino attends a demonstration in protest against the government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which include closing gyms and swimming pool, in front of the Italian Parliament, in Rome, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Writing on his cap reads in Italian "Sport deserves respect!" (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

People wearing a swimming caps attend a demonstration in protest against the government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which include closing gyms and swimming pool, in front of the Italian Parliament, in Rome, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Local traders demonstrate in front of the local authority headquarters in Bayonne, southwestern France, Wednesday, Nov.4, 2020. French supermarkets won't be allowed to sell books, make-up, clothes and other goods considered as not essential as smaller businesses have been forced to shut down amid virus lockdown, the French government said Monday. Bookshops owners and others have been complaining about unfair competition as they are already struggling to survive. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus queue to buy lottery tickets in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The Spanish economy has rebounded a record quarter-to-quarter 16.7% from July to September, bringing the country out of the technical definition of recession. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez