Retail sales rise solid 0.7% in September, reflecting US shoppers' resilience despite higher prices

Americans showed their steadfast resilience and kept spending in September even as they grappled with higher prices, interest rates and a host of other headwinds piling up

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans showed their steadfast resilience and kept spending online, at restaurants and other outlets in September even as they grappled with higher prices, interest rates and a host of other headwinds piling up.

Retail sales rose 0.7% in September, more than twice what economists had expected, and close to a revised 0.8% bump in August, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Retail sales in August were inflated after gasoline prices spiked, however. That was not the case in September when gas prices began to ease.

A closely watched category of retail sales that excludes auto dealers, gas stations and building materials and feeds into the gross domestic product jumped 0.6% last month compared to the prior month.

Spending at restaurants was up 0.9%, while spending online rose 1.1% last month, according to the report. Sales at general merchandise stores rose 0.4%. Business at grocery stores was up 0.4%. Sales at home furnishings and furniture stores were flat, while electronics stores and outlets that sell building materials saw declines reflecting a difficult housing market.

The retail sales report, which reflects the sixth consecutive monthly gain, reinforces the fact that American consumers, as a whole, are showing no signs of pulling back on their spending, which powers most of the economy. That spending comes despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool spending and hiring. But the robust sales report also means that the Fed officials could leave the door open for additional rate hikes.

“If the cost-of-living crisis has hit consumer confidence you wouldn’t know it judging by a second month of strong retail sales with the consumer buying everything that wasn’t nailed down,” said Christopher S. Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS LLC, a financial markets research company. “Fed officials have another rate hike this year up on their forecast board, and they will need to use it, if the economic data continues to surprise economists on the upside.”

Still, questions remain whether shoppers will finally buckle as more bad news piles up from federal budget wrangling, student loan repayments — and new global tensions tied to the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas in Israel. The moratorium on student loan payments lifted Oct. 1. Analysts say that shoppers could become rattled if the Israel-Hamas war is not contained.

The retail sales report came as businesses across the U.S. economy ramped up hiring in September, defying surging interest rates, and the ongoing threat of a government shutdown. The strength of hiring has surprised economists inside and outside of the Fed.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% from August to September, below the previous month's 0.6% pace. The report from the Labor Department also showed that year-over-year inflation was flat last month from a 3.7% rise in August.

The government’s monthly retail sales report offers only a partial look at consumer spending; it doesn’t include many services, including health care, travel and hotel lodging.

——————

Follow Anne D'Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

New video footage from night of fatal UGA crash details club visit 3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia senator suing driver, trucking company over injuries from 2022 crash
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Council member wants to end Atlanta’s ban on redeveloping medical center site
5h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta hits record number of new warehouses, but demand is slipping
5h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta hits record number of new warehouses, but demand is slipping
5h ago

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

Storied Black Atlanta company reemerging with help from Magic Johnson
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

For Virginia's Youngkin, potential presidential run would face logistical hurdles, voter...
7m ago
Donald Trump is returning to his civil fraud trial, but star witness Michael Cohen won't...
9m ago
Lawyers, Trump and money: Ex-president spends millions in donor cash on attorneys as...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Calais Campbell to donate $150,000 to teachers
1h ago
DeKalb aims to train 150 new teachers in 2 years with residency programs
11h ago
‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top