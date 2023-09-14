BreakingNews
Applications for US jobless benefits tick up slightly

Retail sales rise 0.6% in August as inflation on many items eases, but gas price hike boosts number

Shoppers stepped up their buying modestly as inflation on many items eased, but they still face a host of economic challenges over the next few months

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO – Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans stepped up retail spending modestly from July to August as the price of gasoline jumped, cutting into budgets as many families send their kids off to school.

Retail sales rose 0.6% in August, compared with a revised 0.5% increase in July, according to a report issued by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The big rise in gas prices accounted for more than half of the inflation increase recorded in August, the U.S. reported Wednesday.

Excluding gas, retail sales were just up 0.2%, according to the report.

Sales at gas stations rose a robust 5.2%, while furniture and home furnishings stores saw a 1% drop in sales. Clothing and accessories stores had a 0.9% gain. Restaurants saw a 0.3% increase. Grocery stores had a 0.4% increase.

The uptick in retail sales reflects the economy’s resiliency despite a still tough economic environment. Yet spending has been volatile this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March before recovering in the spring and summer.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

CLINCHED! Braves claim sixth straight NL East title12h ago

Credit: AP

Reaction to Braves clinching: Michael Harris dances, boos in Philly and more
10h ago

Credit: AJC

Front page news: See the AJC headline for NL East Champion Atlanta Braves
2h ago

Credit: AP

Phillies respectful of East-clinching Braves; teams may meet again in playoffs
9h ago

Credit: AP

Phillies respectful of East-clinching Braves; teams may meet again in playoffs
9h ago

Credit: AP

BRAVES REPORT
LISTEN: Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
3h ago
The Latest
The BBC says a Russian pilot tried to shoot down a British plane over the Black Sea last...
9m ago
Wholesale price inflation accelerated in August from historically slow pace
9m ago
Stranded luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer has been pulled free at high tide in...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
3h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top