Residents urged to shelter in place after explosion injures at least 11 at Louisville business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least 11 employees were taken to hospitals and residents were urged to shelter in place after an explosion at a Louisville, Kentucky, business on Tuesday.

News outlets reported that neighbors heard what sounded like an explosion coming from a business that manufactures ingredients for soft drinks. Overhead news video footage showed an industrial building with a large hole in its roof.

"The cause at this point of the explosion is unknown,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. No one died in the explosion, he said.