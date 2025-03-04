Residents flee border area as Afghan and Pakistani forces clash over crossing closure

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Residents have fled a border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan after forces from both sides clashed into the early hours of Tuesday, a Pakistani official said.

It's the second consecutive day of tit-for-tat gunfire at Torkham, a key crossing between the two countries that has been closed since Feb. 21 because of a dispute between the two neighbors.

The Pakistani official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak with the media, said that gunfire overnight Monday spread fear and panic among residents.