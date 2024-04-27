Nation & World News

Residents begin going through the rubble after tornadoes hammer parts of Nebraska and Iowa

Residents began sifting through the rubble after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions
By JOSH FUNK, MARGERY A. BECK and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH – Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Residents began sifting through the rubble Saturday after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions, then slamming an Iowa town.

The Friday night tornadoes wreaked havoc in the Midwest, causing a building to collapse with dozens of people inside and destroying and damaging hundreds of homes.

There have been several injuries but no fatalities reported.

By Saturday morning, the sounds of chainsaws filled the air in the Elkhorn neighborhood of Omaha, a city of 485,000 people with a metropolitan area population of about 1 million. Lumber from the damaged homes lay in piles. Fences were knocked over and the trees were skeletal, missing most of their branches.

Power outages peaked at 10,000, but had dropped to 4,300 by morning.

“We could hear it coming through," said Pat Woods, who lives in Elkhorn. "When we came up, our fence was gone and we looked to the northwest and the whole neighborhood’s gone.”

Omaha police Lt. Neal Bonacci said Saturday that the fire department had completed its search of damaged homes and structures. He described the injuries as minor.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen posted on the social media platform X that he had ordered state resources to be made available to help. He and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds planned to tour damaged areas. And Pillen planned a news conference later Saturday in Omaha.

The National Weather Service was still evaluating the number and strength of the twisters.

One of them hit an industrial building to the west of Omaha, in Nebraska’s Lancaster County, causing it to collapse with 70 people inside. Several were trapped, but everyone was evacuated and the three injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials there also said they had reports of a tipped-over train near Waverly, Nebraska.

Another tornado passed over the eastern edge of Omaha, directly through parts of Eppley Airfield, the city’s airport. The passenger terminal was not hit, but officials halted aircraft operations to access damage before reopening the facility, Omaha Airport Authority Chief Strategy Officer Steve McCoy said.

After hitting the airport, the storm moved into Iowa, taking aim at the small town of Minden.

Forty to 50 homes were completely destroyed. Two injuries were reported but none were life-threatening, said Jeff Theulen, chief deputy of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, at a late Friday briefing.

“It’s heartbreaking to see these people who have lost houses, cars, essentially their life until they have to rebuild it,” he said, urging people to stay away because of downed power lines.

At the Minden United Church of Christ, which survived the storm and has become a community hub of help and support, there were plans to take 4-wheel-drive vehicles out to devastated parts of town to bring meals to those who need them, Pastor Eric Biehl said.

“A lot of people are just kind of in shock,” Biehl said. “It’s all overwhelming now.”

Tammy Pavich, who stores equipment on the west edge of town, said she “kind of breathed a sigh of relief” after the first round of tornadoes moved through Omaha. Then, she recalled, the storm “hit Minden dead-on.”

Todd Lehan, a lifelong resident of the town, said he took shelter in a windowless basement.

“It sounded like a vacuum cleaner on top of your house,” he recalled.

Even as the National Weather Service worked to evaluate the damage, the forecast for Saturday was ominous. It issued tornado watches early Saturday for northwestern Texas and across western Oklahoma.

“Tornadoes, perhaps significant tornadoes,” were possible Saturday afternoon and evening, said weather service meteorologist Bruce Thoren in Norman, Oklahoma.

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. Associated Press writers Ken Miller in Oklahoma City; Hannah Fingerhut in Des Moines, Iowa; Jack Dura in Bismarck, North Dakota; Jeff Martin in Atlanta and Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington; contributed to this report.

People are pick through the rubble of a house that was leveled in Elkhorn, Neb., on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Residents began sifting through the rubble after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions. (AP Photo/Nicholas Ingram)

Gopala Penmetsa walks past his house after it was leveled by a tornado near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Debris surround destroyed and damaged homes in Elkhorn, Neb., on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Residents began sifting through the rubble after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions. (AP Photo/Nicholas Ingram)

Terry Kicking sifts through the damage after a tornado leveled his home, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

A tornado is seen near north of Waverly, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

BNSF train cars are seen derailed along U.S. Route 6 after a tornado, Friday, April 26, 2024, between Waverly and Lincoln, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Two woman help carry a friend's belongings out of their damaged home after a tornado passed through the area in Bennington, Neb., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

Homeowners assess damage after a tornado caused extensive damage in their neighborhood northwest of Omaha in Bennington, Neb., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

Damaged houses are seen after a tornado passed through the area near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Damage is seen to houses after a tornado passed through the area near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

From left; Ally Mercer, Gabe Sedlacek Kaleb Andersen and Austin Young watch a tornado from a seventh floor parking garage on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

A tornado begings touch down near U.S. Route 275 near the Platte river near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Debris is seen from a destroyed home northwest of Omaha, Neb., after a storm tore through the area on Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

A tornado touches down on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

A destroyed home is seen northwest of Omaha, Neb., after a storm tore through the area on Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

A tornado touches down north of Lincoln, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

A destroyed house is seen northwest of Omaha, Neb., after storms swept through the area on Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the area near Bennington, Neb., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

Gopala Penmetsa walks past a damaged house after a tornado passed through the area near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. His house was leveled by the tornado. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Linda Kolhof, 66, looks over damage outside her home after a severe storm in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Robert Keesee helps his father, Randy Keesee, up a ladder to access roof damage to their home after a severe storm hit the neighborhood in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Harold Huff, 83, looks over damage after a severe storm in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Jim Huff, 53, breaks down fallen trees after a severe storm hit his neighborhood in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Damage is seen to Justin and Amanda Putnam's bedroom after a severe storm damaged their neighborhood in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Emergency crews respond after a tornado damaged a Garner Industries facility Friday, April 26, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Damage is seen to home after it was leveled by a tornado near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Omaha police officers search a home for a family after a tornado leveled dozens of homes near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Damaged is seen after a tornado leveled homes near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Families sift through the destruction from a tornado, Friday, April 26, 2024, near Omaha, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

